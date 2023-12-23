trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2701986
Karnataka Hijab Breaking: Karnataka's educational institutions will lift the ban on hijab

|Updated: Dec 23, 2023, 12:40 AM IST
Karnataka Hijab Breaking: Big news is coming from Karnataka about hijab. The ban on hijab in educational institutions in the state will be lifted. Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah said the ban on hijab would be lifted from December 23.

Trending Videos

