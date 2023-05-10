NewsVideos
videoDetails

Karnataka Minister CC Patil, casts his vote along with his family in Gadag

|Updated: May 10, 2023, 11:45 AM IST
Karnataka Minister CC Patil, casted his vote along with his family in Gadag.
}

All Videos

First picture of Imran Khan after arrest, seen sitting in a room
17:49
First picture of Imran Khan after arrest, seen sitting in a room
Karnataka Congress workers perform garland an LPG gas cylinder in Bengaluru
1:54
Karnataka Congress workers perform garland an LPG gas cylinder in Bengaluru
1:20
 "Will get elected with a huge margin," Karnataka Former CM Jagadish Shettar on Karnataka Assembly Polls
Union Minister Shobha Karandlaje encourages voters for Karnataka Assembly Polls
0:51
Union Minister Shobha Karandlaje encourages voters for Karnataka Assembly Polls
Former Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah Visits Temple Before Casting His Vote
2:23
Former Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah Visits Temple Before Casting His Vote

Trending Videos

17:49
First picture of Imran Khan after arrest, seen sitting in a room
1:54
Karnataka Congress workers perform garland an LPG gas cylinder in Bengaluru
1:20
"Will get elected with a huge margin," Karnataka Former CM Jagadish Shettar on Karnataka Assembly Polls
0:51
Union Minister Shobha Karandlaje encourages voters for Karnataka Assembly Polls
2:23
Former Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah Visits Temple Before Casting His Vote