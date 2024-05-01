Advertisement
Karnataka MP Prajwal Revanna suspended from JD(S)

Sonam|Updated: May 01, 2024, 02:14 AM IST
Revanna Sex Scandal Controversy: There was an uproar in Karnataka over more than 2000 sex scandal videos of HD Deve Gowda's grandson. Prajwal Ravanna has been suspended from JDS. Many of his so-called videos are circulating. Know the complete story of Revanna sex scandal in this report.

