Karnataka New CM: 70 to 75 MLAs in support of DK Shiva Kumar!

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: May 15, 2023, 10:36 AM IST

After the results of the Karnataka assembly elections, there is a lot of churning regarding the name of the post of CM. Congress is continuously holding meetings in this connection. Today is DK Shivakumar's birthday. Today is the post of CM on this occasion, the decision can be pronounced. On the other hand, DK has got the support of 70 to 75 MLAs and his supporters are adamant on making him the CM.