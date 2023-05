videoDetails

Karnataka New CM: Siddaramaiah gets maximum votes in Secret Voting?

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: May 15, 2023, 02:33 PM IST

After the results of the Karnataka assembly elections, a meeting of the MLAs was held yesterday regarding the name of the post of CM. Secret voting was held in this meeting, in which sources say that Siddaramaiah got the maximum number of votes. Know in this report why Siddaramaiah is the choice of the people.