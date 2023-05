videoDetails

Karnataka Results 2023: Ashok Gehlot gives credit of Karnataka's victory to Rahul Gandhi

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: May 13, 2023, 01:33 PM IST

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot's big statement has come to the fore regarding the rise of Congress in the trends of Karnataka assembly elections. Giving credit to Rahul for the victory, Ashok Gehlot said, 'There is an effect of Rahul's Bharat Jodo Yatra in Karnataka'