Karnataka textbook row: Centre changed NEP to 'Nagpur Education Policy', says DK Shivakumar

Days after the Karnataka government included RSS icon Veer Savarkar in the school textbook, Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee President DK Shivakumar on August 29 took a dig at the BJP-led government and said that the incumbent government has changed the National Education Policy to the ‘Nagpur Education Policy.’ “NEP has been changed to 'Nagpur Education Policy'. I am confident that in the next Assembly polls people will vote for Congress and will scrap their education policy and political agenda. They want to change history,” he said.

| Updated: Aug 31, 2022, 04:00 PM IST

