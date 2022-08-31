NewsVideos

Karnataka textbook row: Centre changed NEP to 'Nagpur Education Policy', says DK Shivakumar

Days after the Karnataka government included RSS icon Veer Savarkar in the school textbook, Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee President DK Shivakumar on August 29 took a dig at the BJP-led government and said that the incumbent government has changed the National Education Policy to the ‘Nagpur Education Policy.’ “NEP has been changed to 'Nagpur Education Policy'. I am confident that in the next Assembly polls people will vote for Congress and will scrap their education policy and political agenda. They want to change history,” he said.

|Updated: Aug 31, 2022, 04:00 PM IST
Days after the Karnataka government included RSS icon Veer Savarkar in the school textbook, Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee President DK Shivakumar on August 29 took a dig at the BJP-led government and said that the incumbent government has changed the National Education Policy to the ‘Nagpur Education Policy.’ “NEP has been changed to 'Nagpur Education Policy'. I am confident that in the next Assembly polls people will vote for Congress and will scrap their education policy and political agenda. They want to change history,” he said.

All Videos

Chhattisgarh: CM Bhupesh Baghel reaches Mayfair resort to meet Jharkhand UPA MLAs
Chhattisgarh: CM Bhupesh Baghel reaches Mayfair resort to meet Jharkhand UPA MLAs
Assam: Ganja worth over Rs 4 crore seized from truck
Assam: Ganja worth over Rs 4 crore seized from truck
This is what Afghanistan captain had to say after a win over Bangladesh
This is what Afghanistan captain had to say after a win over Bangladesh
Madhya Pradesh: Man forced to carry pregnant wife on handcart in absence of an ambulance
Madhya Pradesh: Man forced to carry pregnant wife on handcart in absence of an ambulance
Bikers dragged for 1.5 km by car on Delhi-Gurgaon Expressway
Bikers dragged for 1.5 km by car on Delhi-Gurgaon Expressway

Trending Videos

Chhattisgarh: CM Bhupesh Baghel reaches Mayfair resort to meet Jharkhand UPA MLAs
Assam: Ganja worth over Rs 4 crore seized from truck
This is what Afghanistan captain had to say after a win over Bangladesh
Madhya Pradesh: Man forced to carry pregnant wife on handcart in absence of an ambulance
Bikers dragged for 1.5 km by car on Delhi-Gurgaon Expressway