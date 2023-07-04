trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2630450
Karnataka's Dakshina Kannada Declares Holiday For Schools, Colleges

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jul 04, 2023, 10:45 AM IST
In the wake of an intense rainfall, holiday has been declared for schools in Dakshina Kannada. The IMD has already issued an orange alert for Karnataka and the southern state. According to IMD forecast, heavy rainfall is likely to continue over Southern India for the next 5 days.
