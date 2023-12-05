trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2695708
Karni Sena President Shot Dead: CCTV Video of Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi Murder

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Dec 05, 2023, 07:10 PM IST
Karni Sena President Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi Shot Dead: Rashtriya Rajput Karni Sena President Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi shot dead. Miscreants killed Rashtriya Rajput Karni Sena President Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi in Jaipur on Tuesday. Karni Sena's statement has come on Gogamedi murder. CCTV video of Gogamedi murder case has also surfaced.
