trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2713464
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Karpoori Thakur Bharat Ratna: 'Respect for every deprived person with this decision' says JP Nadda

|Updated: Jan 24, 2024, 04:56 PM IST
Follow Us
JP Nadda Reaction on Karpoori Thakur Bharat Ratna: Before his birth anniversary, Karpoori Thakur will be given Bharat Ratna posthumously. Karpoori Thakur was a big leader of the backward classes. It has been announced that Karpoori Thakur will be awarded Bharat Ratna. JP Nadda's big statement has come out on giving Bharat Ratna to Karpoori Thakur.

All Videos

PM Narendra Modi Delivers Inspirational Speech With NCC Cadets & NSS Volunteers
Play Icon1:28
PM Narendra Modi Delivers Inspirational Speech With NCC Cadets & NSS Volunteers
Police Catch Fake Currency Scheme in Medchal-Malkajgiri, Arrest Two Foreigners
Play Icon0:43
Police Catch Fake Currency Scheme in Medchal-Malkajgiri, Arrest Two Foreigners
VIRAL VIDEO : BTech Pani Puri Wali Uses Mahindra Thar to Tow Cart
Play Icon0:43
VIRAL VIDEO : BTech Pani Puri Wali Uses Mahindra Thar to Tow Cart
Union Home Minister Amit Shah to Inaugurate Birth Centenary Commemoration of Late Karpoori Thakur
Play Icon0:41
Union Home Minister Amit Shah to Inaugurate Birth Centenary Commemoration of Late Karpoori Thakur
BJP makes plan to visit Ram temple after Pran Pratishtha
Play Icon2:40
BJP makes plan to visit Ram temple after Pran Pratishtha

Trending Videos

PM Narendra Modi Delivers Inspirational Speech With NCC Cadets & NSS Volunteers
play icon1:28
PM Narendra Modi Delivers Inspirational Speech With NCC Cadets & NSS Volunteers
Police Catch Fake Currency Scheme in Medchal-Malkajgiri, Arrest Two Foreigners
play icon0:43
Police Catch Fake Currency Scheme in Medchal-Malkajgiri, Arrest Two Foreigners
VIRAL VIDEO : BTech Pani Puri Wali Uses Mahindra Thar to Tow Cart
play icon0:43
VIRAL VIDEO : BTech Pani Puri Wali Uses Mahindra Thar to Tow Cart
Union Home Minister Amit Shah to Inaugurate Birth Centenary Commemoration of Late Karpoori Thakur
play icon0:41
Union Home Minister Amit Shah to Inaugurate Birth Centenary Commemoration of Late Karpoori Thakur
BJP makes plan to visit Ram temple after Pran Pratishtha
play icon2:40
BJP makes plan to visit Ram temple after Pran Pratishtha