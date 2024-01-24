trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2713214
Karpoori Thakur to be awarded Bharat Ratna

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jan 24, 2024, 07:00 AM IST
Big news has come in relation to former Bihar Chief Minister Karpoori Thakur. Karpoori Thakur will be awarded Bharat Run Award. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has made this announcement. There is a wave of happiness in her family after the announcement.

