trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2714213
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Kartavya Path Shines Bright with 19 Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar Recipients on Republic Day 2024

|Updated: Jan 26, 2024, 12:00 PM IST
Follow Us
Celebrating the spirit of young achievers, 19 recipients of the Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar grace Kartavya Path on this Republic Day. Honoring their excellence in bravery, art & culture, innovation, science & technology, social service, and sports, these talented youngsters stand as beacons of inspiration for the nation.

All Videos

Amit Shah to meet Chirag Paswan amid Bihar Political Crisis
Play Icon16:35
Amit Shah to meet Chirag Paswan amid Bihar Political Crisis
Over 100 Women Artists Lead Traditional Indian Musical Prelude at Kartavya Path for Republic Day 2024 Prade
Play Icon0:41
Over 100 Women Artists Lead Traditional Indian Musical Prelude at Kartavya Path for Republic Day 2024 Prade
BSF Camel Parade Led by Deputy Commander Manohar Singh Kheechee Joins On Republic Day 2024
Play Icon0:40
BSF Camel Parade Led by Deputy Commander Manohar Singh Kheechee Joins On Republic Day 2024
President Droupadi Murmu Unfurls National Flag at Kartavya Path on 75th Republic Day 2024
Play Icon1:0
President Droupadi Murmu Unfurls National Flag at Kartavya Path on 75th Republic Day 2024
President Droupadi Murmu and French President Macron Depart from Rashtrapati Bhavan, 75th Republic Day 2024
Play Icon0:40
President Droupadi Murmu and French President Macron Depart from Rashtrapati Bhavan, 75th Republic Day 2024

Trending Videos

Amit Shah to meet Chirag Paswan amid Bihar Political Crisis
play icon16:35
Amit Shah to meet Chirag Paswan amid Bihar Political Crisis
Over 100 Women Artists Lead Traditional Indian Musical Prelude at Kartavya Path for Republic Day 2024 Prade
play icon0:41
Over 100 Women Artists Lead Traditional Indian Musical Prelude at Kartavya Path for Republic Day 2024 Prade
BSF Camel Parade Led by Deputy Commander Manohar Singh Kheechee Joins On Republic Day 2024
play icon0:40
BSF Camel Parade Led by Deputy Commander Manohar Singh Kheechee Joins On Republic Day 2024
President Droupadi Murmu Unfurls National Flag at Kartavya Path on 75th Republic Day 2024
play icon1:0
President Droupadi Murmu Unfurls National Flag at Kartavya Path on 75th Republic Day 2024
President Droupadi Murmu and French President Macron Depart from Rashtrapati Bhavan, 75th Republic Day 2024
play icon0:40
President Droupadi Murmu and French President Macron Depart from Rashtrapati Bhavan, 75th Republic Day 2024