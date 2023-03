videoDetails

Kartik Aaryan arrives in T-Series office for discussion with Anurag Basu

| Updated: Mar 31, 2023, 07:55 PM IST

Kartik Aaryan alongside Anurag Basu has snapped at the T'Series office just a couple of minutes ago. Kartik was seen in a tee and denim. He wore a cap on his head. Anurag Basu was seen in a white shirt and denim.