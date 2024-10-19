Advertisement
trendingVideosenglish2809201https://zeenews.india.com/video/news/karwa-chauth-2024-dos-and-donts-2809201.html
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Karwa Chauth 2024: Do's and don'ts

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Oct 19, 2024, 06:42 PM IST
Video ThumbnailPlay icon
Follow Us
Shani's sister Bhadra is considered to be an obstacle in every auspicious work. Therefore, before any auspicious work, we definitely check the time of Bhadra. But the question is how will Shani's sister increase the tension on Karva Chauth. Why is there an atmosphere of fear regarding this Karva Chauth? How dangerous is the eclipse of Bhadra on this fast that gives the blessing of permanent marital bliss? What will be the effect of Karva Chauth starting under the shadow of Bhadra on the married life of the couple? For accurate guidance on this fear and confusion, we have invited 5 astrologers of the country in the studio. From whom we will know how big is the fear of Bhadra on Karva Chauth. Why do we worship the moon on Karva Chauth and why do we not see the moon without a sieve on this day.

All Videos

Bollywood speaks on Salman Khan Threat Case
Play Icon19:09
Bollywood speaks on Salman Khan Threat Case
Zee Helpline: Meet Delhi Woman, waiting for justice for 54 years!
Play Icon15:25
Zee Helpline: Meet Delhi Woman, waiting for justice for 54 years!
To The Point: Politics Sparks Over Bahraich Violence Bulldozer Action
Play Icon20:35
To The Point: Politics Sparks Over Bahraich Violence Bulldozer Action
Salman Khan's Security heightened Amid Lawrence Gang Threat
Play Icon02:50
Salman Khan's Security heightened Amid Lawrence Gang Threat
It was announced in bahraich mosque that whoever is found, kill him - Vinod Mishra
Play Icon02:02
It was announced in bahraich mosque that whoever is found, kill him - Vinod Mishra

Trending Videos

Bollywood speaks on Salman Khan Threat Case
play icon19:9
Bollywood speaks on Salman Khan Threat Case
Zee Helpline: Meet Delhi Woman, waiting for justice for 54 years!
play icon15:25
Zee Helpline: Meet Delhi Woman, waiting for justice for 54 years!
To The Point: Politics Sparks Over Bahraich Violence Bulldozer Action
play icon20:35
To The Point: Politics Sparks Over Bahraich Violence Bulldozer Action
Salman Khan's Security heightened Amid Lawrence Gang Threat
play icon2:50
Salman Khan's Security heightened Amid Lawrence Gang Threat
It was announced in bahraich mosque that whoever is found, kill him - Vinod Mishra
play icon2:2
It was announced in bahraich mosque that whoever is found, kill him - Vinod Mishra
NEWS ON ONE CLICK