Karwa Chauth 2024: Do's and don'ts

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Oct 19, 2024, 06:42 PM IST

Shani's sister Bhadra is considered to be an obstacle in every auspicious work. Therefore, before any auspicious work, we definitely check the time of Bhadra. But the question is how will Shani's sister increase the tension on Karva Chauth. Why is there an atmosphere of fear regarding this Karva Chauth? How dangerous is the eclipse of Bhadra on this fast that gives the blessing of permanent marital bliss? What will be the effect of Karva Chauth starting under the shadow of Bhadra on the married life of the couple? For accurate guidance on this fear and confusion, we have invited 5 astrologers of the country in the studio. From whom we will know how big is the fear of Bhadra on Karva Chauth. Why do we worship the moon on Karva Chauth and why do we not see the moon without a sieve on this day.