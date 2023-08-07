trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2646043
Kasam Samvidhaan Ki: BJP has to refrain from Manipur and Nuh violence- Congress spokesperson

|Updated: Aug 07, 2023, 10:52 PM IST
Rahul Gandhi's Parliament membership has been restored. After which today Rahul Gandhi has returned as an MP in the Parliament. But, in the Lok Sabha today, the BJP lashed out at Rahul Gandhi. BJP MP Nishikant Dubey alleged that the Congress party along with China wants to divide the country.

