Kasam Samvidhan Ki: 2024 election will be on these issues from 'power' to 'conflict'

| Updated: Jun 29, 2023, 10:18 PM IST

Congress wanted to make Predator drone an issue in the counter of UCC, so the answer came today. ..That is, like Rafale, the predator politics of the Congress is also in the air. There is doubt whether the predator drone will be able to stand in front of the UCC in the elections. Along with the search for issues, both the ruling party and the opposition have also started sweeping the organization. There should not be any dent in the election.. That's why after 4 years of longing in Chhattisgarh, TS Singhdev was made deputy CM in one stroke. Watch today's debate on this big issue in Kasam Samvidhan Ki.