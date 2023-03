videoDetails

Kasam Samvidhan Ki: 97% of ED cases are on the opposition, this is the terror of the executive – Congress spokesperson

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Mar 30, 2023, 12:00 AM IST

PDP leader Mehbooba Mufti said that the pillars of democracy are shaking in the country. Citing the ongoing protests in Israel and France, he said that similar situations are arising in India as well. In Kasam Samvihan Ki show, Congress spokesperson said that 97% of ED cases are on opposition leaders. If this is not the terror of the executive then what else is.