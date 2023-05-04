NewsVideos
Kasam Samvidhan Ki: After Lord Ram, now political parties brought Bajrangbali into politics

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: May 04, 2023, 10:48 PM IST
After Lord Shriram, now political parties have also brought Bajrangbali into politics. Against the election promise of ban on Bajrang Dal of Congress, BJP and Bajrang Dal remained on the road all day today. Both have recited Hanuman Chalisa at various places in Karnataka. So the President of Karnataka Congress has tried to do damage control. Watch today's debate on this big issue in Kasam Samvidhan Ki show.
