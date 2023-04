videoDetails

Kasam Samvidhan Ki: Atiq Ahmed's financier Mohammad Muslim caught by UP STF

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Apr 19, 2023, 11:33 PM IST

Four days have passed since the murder of Atiq Ahmed and brother Ashraf in police custody. So there Shaista Parveen is also out of the custody of the police. Atiq Ahmed's financier Mohammad Muslim has been caught by UP STF. During this, he has made many revelations on Shaista. Watch today's debate on this big issue in Kasam Samvidhan Ki.