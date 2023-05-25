NewsVideos
Kasam Samvidhan Ki: 'Aurangzeb demolished the temple to build the Gyanvapi mosque'

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: May 25, 2023, 11:02 PM IST
In the matter of survey of Gyanvapi campus, the Allahabad High Court has reserved its decision after hearing the arguments of both the sides. The Muslim side said that Mughal ruler Aurangzeb was not cruel and had not ordered the demolition of the temple.

