Kasam Samvidhan Ki: Bigotry exposed in 2 films?

|Updated: Jun 06, 2023, 11:08 PM IST
There is a film - 72 Hooren which will tell how Muslim youths are being pushed on the path of terrorism by showing dreams of Jannat and 72 Hoors. And the second film is Ajmer-92. This film is based on the rape and blackmailing incident of 1992 in which many Hindu girls were raped by seduction. The logic behind the protest against both the films is the same as you have heard in the past, that- these films are a threat to brotherhood. These films will increase hatred.

