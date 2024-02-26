trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2725334
Kasam Samvidhan Ki: BJP’s target not just 370 seats, it is also seeking to touch 50% votes

|Updated: Feb 26, 2024, 09:56 PM IST
Kasam Samvidhan Ki: Chariots and yatras suit BJP very much. Advani's Ayodhya Rath Yatra in the 90s...followed by Murli Manohar Joshi's Ekta Yatra. Coincidentally, Modi was the director of both the trips. Now another chariot has started moving in the elections of 24th. By launching this chariot guaranteed by Modi, BJP has started its mega campaign from today. On the pretext of taking suggestions from the resolution letter, BJP has again started door-to-door across the country. Earlier today also the Prime Minister gave Modi's guarantee to the country in two programs. Repeated the claim of crossing Rs 400 and also told the plan for the third term with the confidence that 'If only Modi will come'.

