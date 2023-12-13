trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2698273
Kasam Samvidhan Ki: BJP shocks everyone with CM choices

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Dec 13, 2023, 02:54 AM IST
After Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh, Bharatiya Janata Party surprised everyone by announcing the name of the Chief Minister in Rajasthan also. Like MP and Chhattisgarh, in Rajasthan too, BJP gave the responsibility of the post of Chief Minister to an MLA whose name was not discussed. The biggest similarity between Bhajanlal Sharma in Rajasthan, Mohan Yadav in Madhya Pradesh and Vishnu Deo Sai in Chhattisgarh is that all three are volunteers of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh

