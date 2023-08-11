trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2647869
Kasam Samvidhan Ki: British law will be changed!

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 11, 2023, 11:16 PM IST
Very soon 3 big laws made by the British will end in the country and three new amended laws made by our own, India will be implemented..This means that IPC i.e. Indian Penal Code...CRPC i.e. Criminal Procedure Code and the third Indian Evidence Code.. These three old laws will be abolished and three amended laws made by the Government of India will be effective in their place… For this, Home Minister Amit Shah presented three bills in the Lok Sabha today.

