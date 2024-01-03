trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2705902
Kasam Samvidhan Ki: CAA rules likely to be notified before 2024 Lok Sabha Elections

Sonam|Updated: Jan 03, 2024, 11:02 PM IST
Recently, Home Minister Amit Shah in Bengal had said that he will bring CAA. Now there is news from Home Ministry sources that the government can issue CAA notification i.e. rules and regulations before the 2024 elections.

