Kasam Samvidhan Ki: Competition with Modi..how many are ready? Huge confusion..how to solve?

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 28, 2023, 10:44 PM IST
The biggest game of politics is to happen in 2024. Before that the mindgame is gaining momentum. ..Two days later on 31st August in Mumbai I.N.D.I.A. Alliance third meeting is to be held. Many parties came together in the first meeting. The name of the alliance was decided in the second meeting. ... It is claimed that a tricolor-like common flag and logo will be decided in the third meeting. The convenor will also be decided and a schedule of joint rallies will also be made from September. ...it is what it could be. Let me tell you what is not happening now. ... That is, it does not seem to be decided who will be the PM candidate in comparison to Modi. Second, how will the seats be distributed?
