Kasam Samvidhan Ki: Congress leader Jairam Ramesh targets PM Modi

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Mar 31, 2023, 09:32 PM IST

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh has accused PM Modi of wasting money on the new Parliament building. Jairam Ramesh has told PM Modi a dictator in gestures. In the Kasam Samvidhan Ki show, the BJP spokesperson said that the Congress has the character of calling women 'tuch maal'.