Kasam Samvidhan Ki: Congress sees Godse in Geeta

|Updated: Jun 19, 2023, 11:06 PM IST
The Central Government is going to honor the Gita Press of Gorakhpur with the Gandhi Peace Prize. An amount of Rs 1 crore was announced by the Ministry of Culture to Gita Press as an honour. Although Geeta Press has refused to accept the amount. Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh has criticized it. Congress says that giving award to Gita Press is like giving award to Godse and Veer Savarkar. Watch today's debate on this big issue in Kasam Samvidhan Ki show.

