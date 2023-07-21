videoDetails

Kasam Samvidhan Ki: 'Danger to Seema Haider's life!'

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Jul 21, 2023, 11:40 PM IST

For the sake of her love, she has come to India crossing the border of two countries from Pakistan. ...but is now under suspicion. ..UP ATS has made long inquiries from the border. No evidence has yet been found of his being a spy. ..But still there is a doubt that it is not taking the name of ending. Seema gave her first interview to Zee News today after being questioned by UP ATS. We heard the story of his love and poverty, but in many places it was also visible.

