videoDetails

Kasam Samvidhan Ki: Deepak Chaurasia's strong question to Islamic scholar

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: May 03, 2023, 12:24 AM IST

Campaigning for the first phase of civic elections in UP ended today. Yogi Adityanath said in his speech that this nature neither tortures anyone nor accepts anyone's torture. It keeps everyone's account equally. Watch today's debate on this big issue in Kasam Samvidhan Ki show.