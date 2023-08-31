videoDetails

Kasam Samvidhan ki: Deepak Chaurasia's taunt on Anurag - God left the slot after Anurag

| Updated: Aug 31, 2023, 09:42 PM IST

PM Modi has been repeating this resolution sometimes from the Red Fort and sometimes in the Parliament. It has been said that this should be discussed, it should not be postponed. The Law Commission has already taken opinion from the parties on One Nation-One Election. The opinion of the partners of the India Alliance today was also divided. When the government moves towards the decision, it means that it is ready for the elections?..but the question of the INDIA Alliance is whether it is ready?..because neither its chairman and conveyor have been decided, nor the common minimum. Know the program.