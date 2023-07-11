NewsVideos
Kasam Samvidhan Ki: Heavy bloodshed in Bengal, what will be the effect on the 2024 Lok Sabha elections?

Jul 11, 2023
Violence has set Bengal on fire during the voting in the Panchayat elections in West Bengal. After which BJP is fiercely attacking TMC. Bengal Governor CV Anand Bose has met Home Minister Amit Shah after the violence. At the same time, Congress is also opposing this violence, but now it has to be seen whether the Congress will form an alliance with TMC in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections or not.

