Kasam Samvidhan Ki: High Court order, now appeal in Supreme Court

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 03, 2023, 11:14 PM IST
ASI's survey will continue in Gyanvapi. The Allahabad High Court has given a big decision today on the Gyanvapi survey case. But the Muslim side is not happy with this decision of the High Court. The Muslim side has appealed in the Supreme Court against the High Court's decision on the Gyanvapi survey.

