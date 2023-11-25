trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2691990
Kasam Samvidhan Ki: 'I salute the lies of BJP'- Say's Kanchana Yadav

|Updated: Nov 25, 2023, 12:24 AM IST
Kasam Samvidhan Ki: The construction of the grand Ram temple in Ayodhya is in full swing. On January 22, PM Modi will perform pran pratishtha in Ayodhya. Within a few days, celebrations will be seen across the country. In Kasam Samvidhan Ki, SP spokesperson Pradeep Bhati said that we don't do politics on faith.
