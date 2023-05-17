NewsVideos
videoDetails

Kasam Samvidhan Ki: If I had the guts, I would have stopped Baba's arrival - Ashwini Choubey

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: May 17, 2023, 09:44 PM IST
The 5-day Hanumant Katha by Dhirendra Shastri in Patna has come to an end today. Politics has seen very intense on Baba's arrival in Bihar. Today, while leaving Bihar, Dhirendra Shastri said that he will have to come to Bihar many times. On the last day of the story, the posters of Baba on the road were torn. Upon reaching the court, Dhirendra Shastri said that you will tear the poster... but how will you get it out of your heart?

All Videos

DNA: Non-Stop News: May 17, 2023
3:7
DNA: Non-Stop News: May 17, 2023
Baat Pate Ki: 'No storm can stop me'... Baba's craze seen in Bihar
9:46
Baat Pate Ki: 'No storm can stop me'... Baba's craze seen in Bihar
Baat Pate Ki: Dictator Kim made a 'plan' to spy on America with her daughter
5:29
Baat Pate Ki: Dictator Kim made a 'plan' to spy on America with her daughter
Baat Pate Ki: Why did a group of Muslim youths enter Jyotirlinga to offer chadar?
8:48
Baat Pate Ki: Why did a group of Muslim youths enter Jyotirlinga to offer chadar?
Taal Thok Ke: Where is the Congress stuck in the race for CM?
54:51
Taal Thok Ke: Where is the Congress stuck in the race for CM?

Trending Videos

3:7
DNA: Non-Stop News: May 17, 2023
9:46
Baat Pate Ki: 'No storm can stop me'... Baba's craze seen in Bihar
5:29
Baat Pate Ki: Dictator Kim made a 'plan' to spy on America with her daughter
8:48
Baat Pate Ki: Why did a group of Muslim youths enter Jyotirlinga to offer chadar?
54:51
Taal Thok Ke: Where is the Congress stuck in the race for CM?
kasam samvidhan ki,bageshwar baba,baba bagheshwar in bihar,baba bageshwar bihar,baba bageshwar in bihar,Baba Bageshwar,baba bageshwar bihar news,dhirendra shastri in bihar,baba bageshwar dham,bihar me baba bageshwar,baba bageshwar in patna,Bageshwar Dham,Bihar news,bageshwar baba patna,baba bageshwar news,baba bageshwar dham bihar,bageshwar baba news,baba bageshwar bihar visit live,baba bageshwar dham in patna,bageshwar sarkar live bihar katha,