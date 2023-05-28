NewsVideos
Kasam Samvidhan Ki: Inauguration or 'coronation', many politics?

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: May 28, 2023, 11:06 PM IST
RJD compared the new Parliament building to a coffin by tweeting. On this tweet, BJP reacted sharply and said that in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, the people of Bihar will bury RJD in such a coffin. In this tweet, the ruling party RJD showed a coffin and the building of the new legislature together and wrote "What is this?" Watch today's debate on this big issue in the show Kasam Samvidhan Ki.

Baat Pate Ki: New Parliament dedicated to the country...Opposition's 'Boycott' campaign!
44:41
Baat Pate Ki: New Parliament dedicated to the country...Opposition's 'Boycott' campaign!
Baat Pate Ki: Special 'message' of religious gurus to the country... keep religion and politics separate
9:27
Baat Pate Ki: Special 'message' of religious gurus to the country... keep religion and politics separate
Baat Pate Ki: PM Modi's best 'respect' to 'Sengol', bowed down 'pranam'
6:28
Baat Pate Ki: PM Modi's best 'respect' to 'Sengol', bowed down 'pranam'
Deshhit: India's new parliament... coffin of death of 'Pakistan'! 'Shahbaz' in tension
18:50
Deshhit: India's new parliament... coffin of death of 'Pakistan'! 'Shahbaz' in tension
CM Kejriwal calls Satyendar Jain A 'brave Man' After Meeting Him in The Hospital
1:20
CM Kejriwal calls Satyendar Jain A 'brave Man' After Meeting Him in The Hospital

