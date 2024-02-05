trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2718130
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Kasam Samvidhan Ki: India to be 3rd largest economy in 'third' term, says PM Modi

Sonam|Updated: Feb 05, 2024, 11:44 PM IST
Follow Us
PM Modi gave speech in Lok Sabha. Prime Minister Narendra Modi was replying to the motion of thanks on President Draupadi Murmu's address. In his speech, PM Modi fiercely targeted Congress. At the same time, now the first reaction from Congress has come to this statement of PM Modi.

All Videos

Gyanvapi Case Update: Govind Dev Giri's big appeal to Muslim side
Play Icon8:57
Gyanvapi Case Update: Govind Dev Giri's big appeal to Muslim side
Modi Lok Sabha Speech: 'Opposition will be in visitors' gallery soon' says PM Modi
Play Icon21:5
Modi Lok Sabha Speech: 'Opposition will be in visitors' gallery soon' says PM Modi
'Historic Handshake' UK PM Rishi Sunak Meets Northern Ireland's First Minister Michelle O'Neill
Play Icon2:1
'Historic Handshake' UK PM Rishi Sunak Meets Northern Ireland's First Minister Michelle O'Neill
DNA: All you need to know about Prevention of Unfair Means Bill 2024
Play Icon9:57
DNA: All you need to know about Prevention of Unfair Means Bill 2024
DNA: Modi's 'historical sarcasm' on Congress
Play Icon15:13
DNA: Modi's 'historical sarcasm' on Congress

Trending Videos

Gyanvapi Case Update: Govind Dev Giri's big appeal to Muslim side
play icon8:57
Gyanvapi Case Update: Govind Dev Giri's big appeal to Muslim side
Modi Lok Sabha Speech: 'Opposition will be in visitors' gallery soon' says PM Modi
play icon21:5
Modi Lok Sabha Speech: 'Opposition will be in visitors' gallery soon' says PM Modi
'Historic Handshake' UK PM Rishi Sunak Meets Northern Ireland's First Minister Michelle O'Neill
play icon2:1
'Historic Handshake' UK PM Rishi Sunak Meets Northern Ireland's First Minister Michelle O'Neill
DNA: All you need to know about Prevention of Unfair Means Bill 2024
play icon9:57
DNA: All you need to know about Prevention of Unfair Means Bill 2024
DNA: Modi's 'historical sarcasm' on Congress
play icon15:13
DNA: Modi's 'historical sarcasm' on Congress