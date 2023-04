videoDetails

Kasam Samvidhan Ki: Is Ateeq alive for votes?

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Apr 17, 2023, 11:51 PM IST

After the death of Mafia Atiq Ahmed, now the opposition parties are groping for Atiq's religion. Chand Baba, who was killed by Atiq, was also a Muslim. The one who got murdered in 1984 was also a Muslim. After this, the one who got murdered in 2001-02 was also a Muslim. Watch today's debate on this big issue in Kasam Samvidhan Ki.