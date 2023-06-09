NewsVideos
Kasam Samvidhan Ki: Islamic Researcher said - the person who converted a Hindu girl to Muslim should be punished

|Updated: Jun 09, 2023, 10:02 PM IST
Kasam Samvidhan Ki: Islamic Research Pro. Junaid Haris said that the person who converted a Hindu girl to a Muslim should be punished. He also said that there is no punishment for a cheater in Islam.

