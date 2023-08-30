trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2655734
Kasam Samvidhan ki: JDU spokesperson said – The real challenge on LAC is bigger than it appears

Aug 30, 2023
Kasam Samvidhan ki: China has once again released a map, in which it has declared Aksai Chin and Arunachal Pradesh as its share. This is not a new act of China. His drawing master keeps making such drawings every six-eight months. In this drawing, he has shown Taiwan and South China Sea in his map. This time the timing of this action is before G20
