trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2635637
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Kasam Samvidhan Ki: Kharge's tweet before Chandrayaan-3's landing on the moon, why politics started?

|Updated: Jul 14, 2023, 11:36 PM IST
The launch of Chandrayaan-3 is being celebrated in the country and the world. PM Modi tweeted from France and congratulated the scientists of the country. But in the meantime, politics started in India. A tweet by Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge gave rise to a new controversy in India. Along with this, Rahul Gandhi and many other Congress leaders also tweeted. After this, a controversy started on Twitter. At the same time, BJP leaders also started tweeting giving credit to PM Modi for the successful launch of Chandrayaan-3.
Cre Trending Videos

All Videos

Taal Thok Ke: AAP spokesperson said on Delhi Flood – non-response of officials is part of the ordinance
play icon9:55
Taal Thok Ke: AAP spokesperson said on Delhi Flood – non-response of officials is part of the ordinance
Taal Thok Ke:
play icon9:37
Taal Thok Ke: "Thousands of crores of rupees in the name of cleanliness..." Congress spokesperson Hari Shankar Gupta raised questions
Adobe Firefly Expands Globally To Support Text Prompts, Including 8 Indian Languages
play icon1:50
Adobe Firefly Expands Globally To Support Text Prompts, Including 8 Indian Languages
Taal Thok Ke: 'Delhi will die thirsty... what arrangements have you made?' BJP leader getting angry on Arvind Kejriwal
play icon8:16
Taal Thok Ke: 'Delhi will die thirsty... what arrangements have you made?' BJP leader getting angry on Arvind Kejriwal
Big game in Maharashtra Cabinet Expansion, Ajit Pawar snatched Devendra Fadnavis' ministry
play icon3:2
Big game in Maharashtra Cabinet Expansion, Ajit Pawar snatched Devendra Fadnavis' ministry
CRE Recommended Videos

Trending Videos

Taal Thok Ke: AAP spokesperson said on Delhi Flood – non-response of officials is part of the ordinance
play icon9:55
Taal Thok Ke: AAP spokesperson said on Delhi Flood – non-response of officials is part of the ordinance
Taal Thok Ke:
play icon9:37
Taal Thok Ke: "Thousands of crores of rupees in the name of cleanliness..." Congress spokesperson Hari Shankar Gupta raised questions
Adobe Firefly Expands Globally To Support Text Prompts, Including 8 Indian Languages
play icon1:50
Adobe Firefly Expands Globally To Support Text Prompts, Including 8 Indian Languages
Taal Thok Ke: 'Delhi will die thirsty... what arrangements have you made?' BJP leader getting angry on Arvind Kejriwal
play icon8:16
Taal Thok Ke: 'Delhi will die thirsty... what arrangements have you made?' BJP leader getting angry on Arvind Kejriwal
Big game in Maharashtra Cabinet Expansion, Ajit Pawar snatched Devendra Fadnavis' ministry
play icon3:2
Big game in Maharashtra Cabinet Expansion, Ajit Pawar snatched Devendra Fadnavis' ministry
kasam samvidhan ki,Chandrayan 3,Zee News,chandrayaan-3 launch,chandrayaan-3 lauching video,Jitendra Singh,Vikram Sarabhai,ISRO,chandrayaan-3 live,chandrayaan 3 landing live,isro live,moonlanding live,Chandrayaan-3,Chandrayaan-3 Mission,isro chandrayaan-3,chandrayaan-3 isro,chandrayaan-3 lander,chandrayaan-3 date,chandrayaan-3 in news,chandryaan-3,chandrayaan-3 modules,pm modi sri sriharikota visit,chandrayaan-3 launch date,chandrayaan 3 kab launch hoga,