Kasam Samvidhan Ki: Lathi ki maar hai…Niteshe Kumar hai…Bawale in Bihar, played in all 24

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jul 13, 2023, 11:44 PM IST
Kasam Samvidhan Ki: There is an uproar in Bihar after the death of a BJP leader in police lathicharge during a protest in Bihar. Let us tell you that BJP leaders were demanding the resignation of Deputy Singh of Bihar, Tejashwi Yadav. Jehanabad's BJP leader Vijay Singh died in police lathicharge.
