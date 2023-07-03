trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2630359
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Kasam Samvidhan Ki: Maharashtra's game, opposition's '24 dream' failed?

|Updated: Jul 03, 2023, 11:14 PM IST
After destroying the house of Sharad Pawar in Maharashtra, BJP is now waiting for the house of second so called Chanakya i.e. Nitish Kumar of the opposition to be destroyed. NDA leaders are saying... It's only a few days.. Let's see. RCP Singh, Upendra Kushwaha and Jitan Manjhi have already left Nitish's side. Watch today's debate on this big issue in Kasam Samvidhan Ki.
Cre Trending Videos

All Videos

DNA: Inside story of uncle getting 'betrayed' by 'nephew'
play icon19:13
DNA: Inside story of uncle getting 'betrayed' by 'nephew'
DNA: High demand for Made In India doctors abroad
play icon10:56
DNA: High demand for Made In India doctors abroad
DNA: Unique experiment to generate electricity from the wind of the train
play icon8:14
DNA: Unique experiment to generate electricity from the wind of the train
Baat Pate Ki: The picture will change in 3 months! Sharad Pawar's claim after Ajit Pawar's rebellion
play icon40:23
Baat Pate Ki: The picture will change in 3 months! Sharad Pawar's claim after Ajit Pawar's rebellion
DNA: When revolutionary Bal Gangadhar Tilak was arrested in 1908
play icon2:2
DNA: When revolutionary Bal Gangadhar Tilak was arrested in 1908
CRE Recommended Videos

Trending Videos

DNA: Inside story of uncle getting 'betrayed' by 'nephew'
play icon19:13
DNA: Inside story of uncle getting 'betrayed' by 'nephew'
DNA: High demand for Made In India doctors abroad
play icon10:56
DNA: High demand for Made In India doctors abroad
DNA: Unique experiment to generate electricity from the wind of the train
play icon8:14
DNA: Unique experiment to generate electricity from the wind of the train
Baat Pate Ki: The picture will change in 3 months! Sharad Pawar's claim after Ajit Pawar's rebellion
play icon40:23
Baat Pate Ki: The picture will change in 3 months! Sharad Pawar's claim after Ajit Pawar's rebellion
DNA: When revolutionary Bal Gangadhar Tilak was arrested in 1908
play icon2:2
DNA: When revolutionary Bal Gangadhar Tilak was arrested in 1908
ajit pawar vs sharad pawar,maharashtra political crisis live,Maharashtra political crisis,Maharashtra Politics News Live Updates,Maharashtra political,maharashtra political crisis live,eknath shinde big news,NCP,BJP,Sanjay Raut,NCP,maharashtra ajit pawar,ajit pawar news,Maharashtra CM,Maharashtra news,Politics in Maharashtra,maharashtra politics latest news,Breaking News,Congress,RJD,Shiv Sena,live news,Latest News,Nitish Kumar,Debate,Maharashtra big news,