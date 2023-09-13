trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2662059
Kasam Samvidhan Ki: 'Modi Power'...accepted by the world!

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Sep 13, 2023, 11:06 PM IST
After the superhit success of G20, it is time for celebration. ..Prime Minister Modi is being given a grand welcome at the BJP Headquarters in Delhi. ...to celebrate the strength of Brand India and Brand Modi that the world has seen after G20, BJP has organized this special felicitation ceremony for the Prime Minister. ...and as always happens...as soon as the Prime Minister's convoy entered the BJP headquarters,...flowers were showered on him from all sides.
