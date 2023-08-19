trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2650704
Kasam Samvidhan ki: 'Mrs. Terrorist' minister in Pakistan, ahead of Mushal is now 'Mitti Palid'

|Updated: Aug 19, 2023, 01:32 AM IST
Kashmir's separatist leader Yasin Malik is serving a sentence in an Indian jail. A big news is coming about the wife of Yasin Malik, who was found guilty in the Terror funding case. Yasin Malik's wife Mushaal Hussain has been appointed by Pakistan as its advisor. Let us tell you that Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif has tendered his resignation in Pakistan. After this, Anwar ul Haq Kakar has been appointed as the caretaker Prime Minister of the country. Mushal Hussain in Kakar's cabinet will now help the Pak PM in matters related to human rights.
Yasin Malik,Pakistan news,Mushal Malik,Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front,India news,Kashmir news,National News In Hindi,india news in hindi,यासीन मलिक,पाकिस्तान न्यूज,मुशाल मलिक,जम्मू-कश्मीर लिबरेशन फ्रंट,इंडिया न्यूज,कश्मीर न्यूज,yasin malik wife mushal mallick,becomes minister sp vaidya attacks pakistan,India Hindi News,