Kasam Samvidhan Ki: Mukesh Khanna said – These people should die by drowning in water

|Updated: Jun 20, 2023, 10:38 PM IST
Kasam Samvidhan Ki: The controversy regarding Adipurush is not taking the name of stopping in the country. The film is being opposed from all sides. On tampering with the facts of Ramayana in the dialogue of the film, Mukesh Khanna said that these people should die by drowning in water.

