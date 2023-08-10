trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2647042
Kasam Samvidhan Ki: 'Murder of Mother India..not your status', BJP-Congress spokesperson clashed!

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 10, 2023, 12:06 AM IST
Attacking Rahul Gandhi without naming him, Amit Shah said, there is a leader in this house who was launched 13 times and failed only 13 times. Attacking the opposition fiercely, Home Minister Amit Shah listed the achievements of the Modi government. Shah said, UPA's character is to do corruption to save its government. This no-confidence motion will show the real character of the opposition in the country, which has been brought only to create confusion.

