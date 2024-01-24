trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2713595
Kasam Samvidhan Ki: Nitish Kumar gives credit at PM Modi over Bharat Ratna for Karpoori Thakur

|Updated: Jan 24, 2024, 10:58 PM IST
Kasam Samvidhan Ki: Karpoori Thakur Bharat Ratna- Karpoori Thakur, Bharat Ratna Karpoori Thakur. Many in the new generation may not have even heard the name. So let us tell you, he was a Chief Minister who did not even have a coat to wear during his foreign tour. When people donated money for the kurta, that too was given to the Chief Minister's Fund. When he left this world, he left only a hut in his will. The government has decided to give the country's highest honor i.e. 49th Bharat Ratna to such a public leader born from the soil of Bihar.

