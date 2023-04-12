NewsVideos
Kasam Samvidhan Ki: Nitish Kumar on Mission Delhi for 2024 Lok Sabha elections

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Apr 12, 2023, 11:43 PM IST
Nitish Kumar has left for Mission Delhi for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. By the way, Nitish Kumar has come to Delhi many times to meet PM Modi. But now Nitish Kumar has come to Delhi to remove PM Modi from the post of PM. Along with Nitish, Deputy Chief Minister of Bihar Tejashwi Yadav has also come to Delhi. Both the leaders have met Rahul Gandhi, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal today. Watch today's debate on this big issue in Kasam Samvidhan Ki show.

