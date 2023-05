videoDetails

Kasam Samvidhan Ki: No PM completed his full term in our country says, Pakistan's Journalist Arzoo Kazmi

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: May 12, 2023, 12:34 AM IST

For two days whole Pakistan is burning against the arrest of Imran Khan. After two states, army has also been deployed in the capital Islamabad. So far 13 people have died. The whole country has come on the road. Tanks are running on the streets of Peshawar.